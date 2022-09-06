Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 32,685 Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,685 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 753,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 136,922 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $140.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 16.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ovid Therapeutics

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

(Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.