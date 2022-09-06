Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,449 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 245.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period.

Shares of BGY opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

