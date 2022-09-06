Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 30,934 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,934 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of AVROBIO worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 686.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 348,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 304,609 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,043,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 145,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.50. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

