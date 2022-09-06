Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $263,000 in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Via Renewables at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Via Renewables by 22.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Via Renewables by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 285,232 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Via Renewables, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $291.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Via Renewables Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Via Renewables’s payout ratio is 98.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Via Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

