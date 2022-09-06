Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,100 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 18.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.88.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.33%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

