8,047 Shares in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,047 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Summit Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMMF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

SMMF opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

