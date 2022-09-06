Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of First Business Financial Services worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne bought 5,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,957.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.74. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.38. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.15 million. Analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

