Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

