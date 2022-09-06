Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) vs. BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) and BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Statera Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of BioVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Statera Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.6% of BioVie shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Statera Biopharma alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Statera Biopharma and BioVie’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Statera Biopharma $260,000.00 24.50 -$2.40 million N/A N/A BioVie N/A N/A -$130.25 million ($10.91) -0.26

Volatility & Risk

Statera Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than BioVie.

Statera Biopharma has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioVie has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Statera Biopharma and BioVie, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Statera Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A BioVie 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioVie has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 303.32%. Given BioVie’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioVie is more favorable than Statera Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Statera Biopharma and BioVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Statera Biopharma N/A N/A N/A BioVie N/A -1,165.82% -694.78%

Summary

Statera Biopharma beats BioVie on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Statera Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Statera BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. It has clinical programs for Crohn's disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401), and COVID-19 (STAT-205), as well as expanding into fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. The company was formerly known as Cytocom, Inc. and changed its name to Statera Biopharma, Inc. in September 2021. The company is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About BioVie

(Get Rating)

BioVie Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company is also developing NE3107, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multiple myeloma and prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc. and changed its name to BioVie Inc. in July 2016. BioVie Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Statera Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Statera Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.