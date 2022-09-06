Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 555 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,806 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.36% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUSA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,389 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DUSA opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $36.42.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

