Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $191.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.37 and a 200 day moving average of $189.23. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

