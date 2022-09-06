BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.