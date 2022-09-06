Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDP opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.