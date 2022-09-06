Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATO opened at $114.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

