DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 545,518 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,502 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after acquiring an additional 301,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,869 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

DTM opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

DTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.