Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $256.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.44 and its 200 day moving average is $277.26. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.