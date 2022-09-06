Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 53,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Apple by 31.1% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 243,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,898 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 118.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,396,000 after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

