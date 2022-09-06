Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 4,216 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.60% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.4% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Shares of FMAY stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $38.43.

