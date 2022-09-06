Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Holdings Cut by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUST opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $22.77.

