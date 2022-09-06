Financial Analysis: Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) vs. Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) and Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Far Peak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 26.87% 43.94% 3.47% Far Peak Acquisition N/A -77.59% 6.94%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Consumer Portfolio Services and Far Peak Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Far Peak Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $267.81 million 0.88 $47.52 million $2.89 3.93 Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 64.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Far Peak Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

