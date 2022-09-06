Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

