Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10,088.8% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63.

