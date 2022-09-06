Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after buying an additional 153,657 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 617,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,815,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,097,000 after buying an additional 109,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,457,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 474,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.