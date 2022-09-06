Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after buying an additional 272,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $76,900,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.76. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

