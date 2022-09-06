Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

TM opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average of $165.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.08 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

