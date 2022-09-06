BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of BCE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BCE by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,107 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of BCE by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 435,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 933,390 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BCE by 720.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,644,000 after acquiring an additional 803,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.06%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

