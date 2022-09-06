Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in argenx were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of argenx by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 229,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,395,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in argenx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.50.

ARGX opened at $375.30 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $403.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.45.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

