52,372 Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of bluebird bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in bluebird bio by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,805 shares of company stock valued at $213,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

