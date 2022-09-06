Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,115 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 878,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,505,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BLV opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.43. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

