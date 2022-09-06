5,680 Shares in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,680 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Adams Resources & Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of AE stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $126.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.95. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Adams Resources & Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.