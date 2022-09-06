Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,475 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $60,082.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,967.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $29,548.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,230.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $60,082.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,967.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,843 shares of company stock valued at $482,792. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

