Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $168.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,197,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,033,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,695 shares of company stock valued at $67,597,190. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

