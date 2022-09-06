Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Bel Fuse worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 68,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $329.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BELFB. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

