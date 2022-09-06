Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $385,000.

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ASPY opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

