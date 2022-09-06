Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $43,902,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $8,396,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $5,608,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $150.79.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.