iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $872,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

