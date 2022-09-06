HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $200.03 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.93 and its 200-day moving average is $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

