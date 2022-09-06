Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 33,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 240.19 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

