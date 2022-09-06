Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 777 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

BST opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $56.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

