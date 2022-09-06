Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 785 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 69,259 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $132,869.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $275,041.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,312 shares of company stock valued at $480,444.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.