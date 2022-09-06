Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stock Position Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PZA stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $27.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

