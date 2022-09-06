Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 9,649 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,879,000 after buying an additional 178,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,751,000 after buying an additional 286,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,451,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,010,000 after buying an additional 51,457 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,015,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,097,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 159.09%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

