Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $64.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.