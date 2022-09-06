SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.