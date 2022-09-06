Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

