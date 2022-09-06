Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,405 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,504 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,067,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,232,000 after acquiring an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,010,231.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,240. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.