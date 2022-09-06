Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BrightSpire Capital

In related news, Director Catherine Rice purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,138 shares in the company, valued at $468,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BRSP opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 50.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

