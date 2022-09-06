Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

