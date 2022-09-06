Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ExlService by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Price Performance

ExlService stock opened at $164.68 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $179.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

