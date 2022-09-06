Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after acquiring an additional 111,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,673,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,113,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after buying an additional 83,976 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $72.10 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WTFC. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

